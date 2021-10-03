The Doobie Brothers, still going strong

The Doobie Brothers’ 50-year long legacy was celebrated during their iHeartRadio ICONS show and it's clear why the band has been able to withstand the test of time. On Friday (October 1), the industry veterans celebrated their new album, LIBERTÉ, as well as their lengthy career, alongside host Jim Kerr, by kicking off their concert set with 1972’s "Rockin' Down The Highway." From the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, the 9-piece band rejoiced in the celebration with synchronicity and a strong familiarity to their strengths as a unit, a small taste of what they've been delivering as part of their current 50th anniversary tour. However, the hour-long set didn't just feature throwbacks. It included "Better Days" and "Don't Ya Mess With Me" off their just-released 15th studio album, a project with a title that nods to their career origins.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO