CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Doobie Brothers, still going strong

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering they've been playing the riff for half a century, maybe it shouldn't be a surprise, but knocking the rust off never sounded so good, as this band tuning up in a rehearsal hall in Burbank. "A band like ours," said Patrick Simmons, "is a little different than a lot of bands, I think."

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch The Doobie Brothers Play “Takin’ It To the Streets” and “China Grove” on ‘Kimmel’; Pre-Order New Album

The Doobie Brothers are in the midst of a victory lap right now. The 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are out on the road commemorating their 50th anniversary. They’re also gearing up to release Liberté, their 15th full-length album featuring 12 new songs from Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee, on Oct. 29.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The Doobies Are Relit

There’s something to be said for a band that manages to maintain total consistency throughout a 50-year career. So credit the Doobie Brothers for achieving exactly that, despite periodical shifts in its line-up and a mid-’80s hiatus that lasted five years. Preceded by a four-song self-titled EP released earlier this...
ROCK MUSIC
siriusxm.com

Hear The Doobie Brothers’ classics, new album & exclusive stories on Classic Vinyl

October begins with a celebration of The Doobie Brothers’ tour and their new album, Liberte, as the legendary rock band takes over Classic Vinyl Channel 26! Starting October 1 at 5pm ET through October 4 at 3am ET, tune in to hear The Doobie Brothers’ biggest hits, brand new music and songs by the band’s favorite artists and friends, all mixed with stories about their remarkable career.
MUSIC
go955.com

Brothers of Liberté: The Doobie Brothers’ new studio album arrives today

The Doobie Brothers on Friday released their first new studio album featuring all-new songs in over a decade. Liberté features 12 original tunes by the group’s core members — Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee — produced and co-written with John Shanks, who’s previously collaborated with Bon Jovi, Stevie Nicks and many others.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wfav951.com

The Doobie Brothers Return With First New Album In Seven Years

Out today (October 1st) is the Doobie Brothers' first new album in seven years, titled, Liberté. The album, which features Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston, and John McFee, was produced by John Shanks, best known for his work with Bon Jovi and Sheryl Crow. We caught up with co-founder Tom Johnston,...
MUSIC
at40.com

Doobie Brothers Reveal How Their New Album 'LIBERTÉ' Nods To Their Origins

The Doobie Brothers’ 50-year long legacy was celebrated during their iHeartRadio ICONS show and it's clear why the band has been able to withstand the test of time. On Friday (October 1), the industry veterans celebrated their new album, LIBERTÉ, as well as their lengthy career, alongside host Jim Kerr, by kicking off their concert set with 1972’s "Rockin' Down The Highway." From the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, the 9-piece band rejoiced in the celebration with synchronicity and a strong familiarity to their strengths as a unit, a small taste of what they've been delivering as part of their current 50th anniversary tour. However, the hour-long set didn't just feature throwbacks. It included "Better Days" and "Don't Ya Mess With Me" off their just-released 15th studio album, a project with a title that nods to their career origins.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcfee
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Patrick Simmons
Cleveland.com

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Doobie Brothers, Brandi Carlile top this week’s new music releases

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A final studio effort from Tony Bennett joins new releases by the Doobie Brothers, Brandi Carlile, JoJo, Yes, Queen’s Roger Taylor and more this week... Album of the Week: Tony Bennett has reached 95 and is going out in style, reuniting with Lady Gaga on “Love For Sale” (Columbia/Interscope), featuring a selection of songs from the Cole Porter songbook. The last time these two got together, for “Cheek to Cheek” in 2015, they topped the Billboard 200 and won a Grammy Award. A repeat performance would certainly be a fine way for Bennett to close out his nearly 70-year studio recording career.
CLEVELAND, OH
nickiswift.com

Mick Jagger's Youngest Son Deveraux Is His Twin In New Photo

Like father, like son! No, really: Mick Jagger's girlfriend Melanie Hamrick recently had everyone seeing double when she posted a photo of son Devereaux, whom she shares with the iconic Rolling Stones frontman, looking identical to his dad. During a 2018 interview with You Magazine, the retired ballerina spoke candidly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Doobie Brothers#Simmons Mcfee#Doobies
NME

Ringo Starr remembers drumming in his attic with Charlie Watts and John Bonham

Ringo Starr has recalled a story of him jamming in his attic with the late Charlie Watts and John Bonham, saying it makes him wish TikTok existed in the 1970s. The Beatles’ drummer was speaking in a press conference about his new EP ‘Change The World’, when he remembered the three iconic drummers sharing a jam session.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

When Alice Cooper Saw Syd Barrett Laugh at Cornflakes: Exclusive

Alice Cooper was no stranger to hedonism in his heyday, but even he was shocked by Syd Barrett's drug intake when he met Pink Floyd. The veteran shock-rocker revisits pivotal moments in his life and career in "Who I Really Am: The Diary of a Vampire," the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. In an exclusive excerpt, which you can hear below, Cooper recalls spending time with Pink Floyd while both bands were still making a name for themselves in the late '60s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
ourcommunitynow.com

A Doobie Brother's homecoming as his band plays Spokane Arena

It's fitting that "Liberte," the latest album by the Doobie Brothers, will enter the world Friday, which coincides with the long-of-tooth band's concert at the Spokane Arena. There's symmetry to the release since guitarist-vocalist Patrick Fitzsimmons' life started locally.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Neil Young’s 9 Greatest Hits

Musicians jumping between different bands and solo careers were not uncommon in the rock ‘n’ roll scene of the late 20th century, but few did this dance as well as Canadian-born singer/songwriter Neil Young. Born in Toronto, Canada, in 1945, Young grew up in a golden age of rock ‘n’...
MUSIC
Variety

RCA Records Names Jamie Abzug Head of Publicity (EXCLUSIVE)

RCA Records has a new head of publicity. Jamie Abzug, who first joined the company in 2004 as an assistant in the publicity department, and most recently served as vice president of publicity, has been promoted to senior vice president at the Sony Music company. Leaving RCA are Mika El-Baz and Sarah Weinstein-Dennison. El-Baz, who is leaving at the end of the month for a “new opportunity,” served as EVP of publicity for 17 years, and Sarah Weinstein-Dennison also joined in 2004. The former was based in Los Angeles, and the latter in New York City. Abzug relocated to Los Angeles in...
ECONOMY
CBS News

CBS News

296K+
Followers
38K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy