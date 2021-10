JAMESTOWN – New life could soon be coming to a downtown Jamestown park that was previously closed and then demolished because of structural issues. Potter’s Terrace, located at the corner of Third Street and Potters Alley, was closed in 2019 after an engineer deemed the deck the park was built on unsafe. Specifically, there was fear the wood structure could collapse into the basement of a former building it was built over.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO