Talbot Paramedic Foundation, Team Trace, Talbot DES partner to Provide Defibrillator SaveStations at North Easton Park!

In an innovative move to make public access automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) accessible at recreational areas in Talbot County- the Talbot Paramedic Foundation, Team Trace, and Talbot County Department of Emergency Services are partnering to install heated, ventilated, and fully monitored SaveStations containing AEDs at North Easton Park. Plans are to install outdoor defibrillator SaveStations at four locations within the park making an AED available within approximately three minutes in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.