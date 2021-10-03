First Gentleman Bryon Noem Doing Shots Alone on the Road in South Dakota
What does First Gentleman Bryon Noem do with his time while his wife is off running for President?. Well, two years ago, after casting about for the first ten months of Kristi’s rein looking for something semi-official to do, his wife’s marketers cooked up “This Is South Dakota”, an initiative to keep Bryon busy video-blogging about our small towns. Bryon said he would “highlight the good things that are happening in our smaller communities….”dakotafreepress.com
