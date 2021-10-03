CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s no recoil PPSH Warzone loadout is perfect for Rebirth Island

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA no-recoil PPSh-41 Warzone loadout has been doing the rounds on TikTok, stunning players with its ability to temper the kick on one of Call of Duty’s most infamous weapons. Warzone’s enduring popularity has seen it come to dominate plenty of online platforms, including Twitch and YouTube. However, rather surprisingly, it has experienced great success on TikTok – the video-sharing platform known for its short-form content.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Best Warzone loadouts for Iron Trials ’84

Warzone has many different game modes that players can drop into, but none are harder than Iron Trials ‘84. This competitive mode gives players more health creating higher TTKs. Here are the top loadouts to use while playing this mode. With Iron Trials giving players more health this means that...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

JGOD reveals Warzone’s “most underrated” MW AUG loadout

The Modern Warfare AUG is a solid weapon choice, and Call of Duty expert JGOD has revealed his powerful new class loadout for the weapon in Warzone that he considers “underrated.”. As Warzone Season 6 draws nearer, many players are experimenting with different weapons while searching for the perfect loadout...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loadout#Ppsh Warzone#Ppsh 41 Warzone#Call Of Duty#Glidespot
dotesports.com

The best M4A1 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Years down the line when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a distant memory, players will immediately think of the M4A1 when reminiscing about the game. Since launch, the M4 has been a dominant gun and one of the top weapons in the latest CoD title. And Warzone’s no different.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Aydan reveals “ridiculous” Warzone MG 82 loadout

The MG 82 has been creeping up the meta rankings in Season 5 and Warzone pro Aydan has the perfect loadout for you to use. While Warzone’s meta continues to be dominated by Assault Rifles and SMGs, there have been times where the game’s bulkier cousins have made an appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Viral Warzone TikTok shows new “no recoil” FOV hack

It’s a well-known fact that having a high FOV in Warzone gives far less visual recoil, but one player has taken it to the extreme by using hacks to achieve “400 FOV” in a viral Warzone TikTok. The advantages that Warzone PC players have over the console player base have...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Warzone TikTok reveals FOV cheat that gives players zero recoil

A viral Warzone TikTok has revealed that cheaters are ramping things up a notch, creating tools that further increase your FOV to the point where weapons don’t have any recoil. It’s no secret that Warzone has struggled mightily with cheaters over the last year or so. Everything from god mode...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

Best .410 Ironhide Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The new .410 Ironhide shotgun in Warzone is a lethal close-quarters secondary, but what loadout maximizes the weapon’s strengths and damage?. Warzone Season 6 is finally upon us and that means there’s a variety of new content for the community to get stuck into. Whether you’re awaiting the upcoming Haunting...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

ZLaner dominates in Warzone with underrated Cold War MP5 loadout

Warzone competitor and Facebook Gaming streamer Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane surprised his opponents with a sleeper Season 5 loadout, dominating Verdansk ’84 with Cold War’s MP5. The Warzone meta is constantly evolving, with developer Raven Software pushing out frequent balance patches to help keep the game feeling fresh and varied. With...
VIDEO GAMES
Elite Daily

These 15 TikTok Challenges Are Perfect For You And Your SO To Try At Home

TikTok is the social media app of the moment. If you haven't seen its viral trends exploding on the Internet, you might be living in some secluded wifi-less cabin in the woods — and that’s fair enough (and very cottagecore of you, as TikTok would say). This app is a hub for fun and has plenty of trends that are worth trying alone or with someone else, including TikTok challenges for couples for when you're hanging out with your partner at home.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gamingintel.com

Best Meta Weapon Loadouts in Warzone Season 6

Find out all of the best meta weapon builds to use in your Warzone Season 6 loadouts for Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The Warzone Season 6 update is finally here and it has brought plenty of changes to the game. Of course, this means that you’ll want to be changing your loadouts too.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The best LCMG loadout in Battlefield 2042

The LCMG is the light machine gun Battlefield 2042 players will have access to in the beta. Unlike some of the other weapons, which require more special planning around the various attachments’ strengths and weaknesses, the LCMG is straightforward. We recommend the following attachments:. Sight – Shan 2.5X. Barrel –...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Minecraft streamer IntelEdits calls out Twitch over undisclosed ban

Popular Minecraft content creator ‘IntelEdits’ aired his frustrations with Twitch after the platform indefinitely banned him unexpectedly for violating their Terms of Service, which the YouTuber strongly denied. Over the years, Twitch has been slammed time and time again for banning creators off the platform while offering unclear explanations for...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Leaker claims Infinity Ward’s CoD 2022 will be called Modern Warfare II

Reputable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has revealed the bizarre working title for Infinity Ward’s CoD 2022, claiming it is ‘Modern Warfare II’ – the exact same name given to IW’s 2009 title. Despite Call of Duty Vanguard not yet being released, CoD fans are already taking an interest...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone’s Squid Game loadout challenge is taking over TikTok

Dystopian Netflix show Squid Game is dominating the streaming platform and the internet, but for some fans watching the show isn’t enough, as a TikTok loadout challenge has appeared in Warzone. Squid Game is a Korean survival drama, that sees contestants from different walks of life compete in children’s games...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy