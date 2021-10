If Tyron Woodley does get a rematch against Jake Paul, he’s going to have to wait for it now that Paul has reached an agreement to box Tommy Fury. On August 29, Jake Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision. When the fight was over, Woodley was already campaigning for a rematch while both competitors were still in the ring. Paul agreed to grant Woodley the rematch if he followed through on their tattoo bet and immediately get the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO