GABBY PETITO: Petito’s dad breaks 6-day social media silence: ‘She’s saving lives already’

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) – North Carolina authorities are investigating several still-unfounded reports of Brian Laundrie sightings in the area of the Appalachian Trail. Gabby Petito's fiancé — the lone person of interest in her death — has been missing for more than two weeks as authorities continue to try and track him down. A warrant remains out for Laundrie's arrest relating to his actions after Petito's killing.

