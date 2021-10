“Don’t look back, you’re not going that way.” My mother frequently shared this bit of wisdom with my siblings and me as she neared the end of her life. The profundity of that statement is not lost on me, especially given that she was in her 90s at the time, with many more years behind her than ahead. She also often said “Life is for the living,” and with that as her mantra, she made the most of her time, every day.

