Can I sue apartment complex on small claims with a noise acknowledge clause?

I signed a lease a year ago in an apartment complex where they have been doing renovations in the building next door that is part of it. The lease office mentioned that there was noise for certain units in lower floors but that there was not gonna be renovations in our tower. A few months in with the real state boom, they started renovating our tower heavily from very early morning with very loud drilling and hammering noises for 4 months and kicked out tenants progressively. This made it impossible for me to work from home to the point that I had to travel in order to get something done, attend work meetings, let alone enjoy any peace. The lease says this: