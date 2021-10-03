CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Nurses describe Crisis Triage Center in management crisis

Deming Headlight
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperienced registered nurses fear that the Crisis Triage Center is so badly run it could really harm someone and harm Doña Ana County. It’s run by RII, specifically by Karina Diaz, a certified art therapist/psychotherapist who is not a nurse. Pre-opening, one source said Diaz “kept firing employees, amazing human beings,” including Freddy Hernandez, a highly experienced nurse whom the source called “a ray of sunshine.” RII says it did not fire Hernandez, a temp, and that it has fired no CTC staff nurse.

www.demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

River Valley crisis unit could house sobering center, panel learns

FORT SMITH --The place used to keep mentally ill people out of jail has space to shelter intoxicated people, a Sebastian County panel learned Thursday. The Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is exploring whether to establish a place law enforcement can divert intoxicated people from the county jail. The...
FORT SMITH, AR
Anchorage Press

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center yet to enact crisis standards

Mat-Su Regional Medical Center is one of the few hospitals in Alaska that has yet to enact the “crisis standards of care” provision enacted by Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum last month, but are still working to care for a high volume of COVID-19 patients. There were 842 new cases of COVID-19 announced among Alaska residents on Thursday with 152 of those from the Mat-Su Borough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheAtlantaVoice

Advocates, lawmakers push hospitals to help more with bills

Swamped with medical bills? The hospital that treated you may be able to help. Whether you learn about this before those bills wind up in debt collections is another matter. Medical bills often represent large, unexpected shocks that can crash personal budgets. Roughly 1 in 7 U.S. residents with a credit record has medical debt in collections, according to the […]
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Triage#Drugs#The Crisis Triage Center#Rii#Ctc#Rn Pamela Field
nbc16.com

Oregon Nurses Association addresses staffing crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Members of the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) is set to speak on the staffing crisis Thursday morning. October 4 marked the last day for most state workers, hospital employees, and teachers in Oregon and Washington to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or they risk potentially losing their job.
HEALTH
Deming Headlight

Crisis Triage Center committed to best practices in healthcare

Please accept this letter as a response to the opinion column published on Oct. 3 related the Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center (CTC) in Las Cruces. The column reads as an attack on the program’s director who is a bilingual clinician independently licensed to practice in New Mexico and New York, brings years of experience leading programs focused on serving Hispanic communities, and represents someone born in raised in the Juárez/El Paso/Las Cruces community. The column inaccurately reports that (1) leadership restrict team use of the restroom and, (2) “admission” decisions are driven by the director, when continued stay is determined by licensed medical doctors (psychiatrists) based on individual evaluation that includes review of assessments completed by licensed clinicians and nurses. The nursing manager, a bilingual registered nurse leader with a long history of living in and serving this community, provides supervision and support of nurses working within the center.
LAS CRUCES, NM
newportbeachindy.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Mental Health Crisis, Treasury Report

I’m pleased to report that Newport Beach will soon be taking a new and promising approach to mental health crisis response. The City Council this week unanimously approved a one-year contract with Be Well OC for mobile response services that will address mental health challenges among the City’s homeless population. It will also serve residents and visitors who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
US News and World Report

Pandemic Making Nursing Shortage a Crisis in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The relentless toll of the pandemic has worsened the ongoing nursing shortage at St. Louis area hospitals. Over the past decade, the nation's nursing shortage has been growing but now with the number of nurses leaving the profession during the pandemic, it's turning into a crisis, nurses and hospital administrators say to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
ktoo.org

Alaska Native Medical Center is the third hospital to move to crisis standards of care

The Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage said Friday it has begun operating under crisis standards of care. ANMC is the third hospital in the state to move to crisis operations, which allow doctors to prioritize resources and treatments to patients who have the greatest potential to benefit. Providence Alaska Medical Center and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation are also operating under crisis standards.
baconsrebellion.com

Virginia’s Self-Inflicted Nursing Home Crisis — Part 2, the Business

Nursing homes are businesses. Seventy percent of those in Virginia are for profit. They are run not by doctors but registered nurses with physicians on call. Nursing facilities very widely in size in Virginia, from the 300-bed Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab center in Martinsville to facilities of less than 30 beds, especially the long-term care units of a few mostly rural hospitals.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Report: Florida Faces a Nursing Shortage Crisis

“The pandemic has absolutely exacerbated the workforce shortages in our hospitals,” explained Mary Mayhew who serves as President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. The healthcare worker shortage isn’t letting up.
FLORIDA STATE
nbc15.com

$10 million in funding allocated to construction of Crisis Triage Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Executive Joe Parisi, county mental health leaders and the Department of Human Services staff announced Monday that $10 million in funding will be devoted to the construction of Dane County’s Crisis Triage Center (CTC). According to County Executive Parisi’s office, the facility is among other...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Dane County leaders announce $10M in funding for Crisis Triage Center

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Monday announced $10 million in funding for a Crisis Triage Center to help combat behavioral health issues, saying better resources will help people stay out of the criminal justice system while getting the care they need. People will be able to...
DANE COUNTY, WI
madison

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi proposes $10 million for Crisis Triage Center

Plans for a local alternative to jail or hospital emergency room for people experiencing mental health or substance abuse crises got one step closer to reality Monday. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said he will include $10 million in his 2022 capital budget proposal for the construction of a Crisis Triage Center. The investment is the “single largest item” in the budget, which will be introduced Friday, Parisi said.
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
alachuacounty.us

Crisis Center Receives Pete Fisher Humanitarian Award

The Alachua County Crisis Center is honored and elated to receive the Pete Fisher Humanitarian Award from the Florida Counseling Association. Named after the former President of the Florida Counseling Association and the Founder of the Peer Counseling Program at the University of Central Florida, this award recognizes a significant contribution to the betterment of humanity and the human condition.
ALACHUA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy