Nurses describe Crisis Triage Center in management crisis

Please accept this letter as a response to the opinion column published on Oct. 3 related the Doña Ana County Crisis Triage Center (CTC) in Las Cruces. The column reads as an attack on the program’s director who is a bilingual clinician independently licensed to practice in New Mexico and New York, brings years of experience leading programs focused on serving Hispanic communities, and represents someone born in raised in the Juárez/El Paso/Las Cruces community. The column inaccurately reports that (1) leadership restrict team use of the restroom and, (2) “admission” decisions are driven by the director, when continued stay is determined by licensed medical doctors (psychiatrists) based on individual evaluation that includes review of assessments completed by licensed clinicians and nurses. The nursing manager, a bilingual registered nurse leader with a long history of living in and serving this community, provides supervision and support of nurses working within the center.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 5 DAYS AGO