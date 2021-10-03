First full week of October promises to be seasonable, a little wet around the edges

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--I know October can be a transitional month. But at least for the next week, the forecast looks fairly consistent. Highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s primarily. Low pressure will cross the area on Sunday, keeping showers and some rumbles of thunder in the forecast. Upper low pressure will then pivot back to us late in the week, bringing more scattered precip to the forecast. Thursday and Friday look to be a little unsettled. Some computer models even keep the showers going through next weekend.