CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Conor Gallagher 'has a big chance at getting to the highest level', believes Patrick Vieira... with Crystal Palace boss insisting Chelsea loanee is 'a joy to work with' amid his excellent start to the season

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has said he believes Conor Gallagher has what it takes to become a top player after the midfielder's impressive start to the season. The Chelsea loanee has started the season in superb form, with two goals against West Ham along with an assist against Tottenham, and impressed again on Monday night against Brighton, winning the penalty for the Eagles in the subsequent 1-1 draw.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

'We lacked belief': Furious Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea stars for first defeat of the season to Man City and insists 'it was not a good performance on any level'

Thomas Tuchel admitted his side ‘lacked belief’ as Manchester City brought Chelsea’s unbeaten start to a shuddering end. Chelsea failed to register a shot on target at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon and succumb to Gabriel Jesus’ winner shortly after half-time. Tuchel suggested they played with fear and accepted that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Patrick Vieira watched Amazon's documentary on Crystal Palace to get a greater understanding of the club's fierce rivalry with Brighton one month before he was appointed as manager

Patrick Vieira revealed that he watched Amazon's documentary series 'When Eagles dare' to get more of an understanding of Palace's fierce rivalry with Brighton. The five-part series was released on Amazon Prime on June 4, one month before Vieira was announced as the Eagles' new manager on July 4. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace striker Ayew: I never dreamt of playing for Vieira

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is happy playing for manager Patrick Vieira. Ayew has revealed his admiration for the French manager. “It's great to see [someone] I looked up to when I was a child today managing me," Ayew told Premier League Productions. “I never thought that would happen, I never dreamt of that.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Crystal Palaces’ Ayew reveals Vieira approach ahead of Brighton clash

Jordan Ayew, Brighton & Hove Albion F.C., Selhurst Park, Premier League, Crystal Palace F.C., Patrick Vieira, Arsenal F.C., Roy Hodgson, French Open Badminton Championships. The 30-year-old Black Star explains how the former Arsenal legend is building great things at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has revealed the style...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Conor Gallagher
Tribal Football

​Crystal Palace manager Vieira admits 'difficult to accept' Brighton draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insisted that his players were very disappointed to concede a late equaliser against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday. Palace were in front in the game through a first half penalty from Wilfried Zaha. However, Brighton found an equalizer through Neal Maupay, who chipped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Another star turn from Conor Gallagher as Crystal Palace battle Brighton in derby

Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion had a fantastic opportunity to go top of the Premier League (!) on Monday night, but they ran into a little problem called Conor Gallagher — or a big problem, to be more accurate — in their derby (?) against Crystal Palace. And while they did manage to avoid defeat with a last-gasp equalizer, for much of the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, they looked on course to suffer one thanks in large part to the skill, quality, and industry of the Chelsea loan-star.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#The Eagles#Tottenham#U21
goal.com

Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira focused on helping misfiring Ghana striker out of crisis

The Eagles manager shared his thoughts on Monday’s draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is suffering from a lack of confidence after missing a chance to register a potential match-winner in their Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday, club manager Patrick Vieira has stated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Potter talks up Patrick Vieira ahead of Brighton’s game with Palace

Brighton boss Graham Potter has praised Patrick Vieira for risking damage to his Premier League legacy by taking the Crystal Palace job and believes his rival manager is destined to become a “fantastic coach”. Former midfielder Vieira established himself as a star of English football with Arsenal between 1996 and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace manager Vieira: Andersen massively important for our style

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says defender Joachim Andersen is 'massively important' to his new style of play at Selhurst Park. The Frenchman has set about changing Palace into a possession-based and attack-minded team compared to his predecessor Roy Hodgson, who set his team up to play deep and pragmatic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Crystal Palace vs Brighton LIVE: Seagulls will go TOP of the Premier League with victory over rivals but Patrick Vieira is eyeing his first ever win the M23 Derby

Crystal Palace will be keen to deny their rivals Brighton and Hove Albion as the visitors look to go top of the Premier League tonight. Follow Sportsmail's live runner for Premier League coverage of Crystal Palace vs Brighton, including build-up, team news and updates. Auto-update. 19:37. "We're in a good...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira calls on Zaha to deliver against Brighton

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has called on Wilfried Zaha to deliver tonight against Brighton. Many of Vieira's new-look Palace squad will be experiencing the derby with Brighton for the first time and the Eagles manager wants Zaha to lead the way in his 400th appearance for the club. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace midfielder Gallagher: Brighton equaliser hurts so much

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw with Brighton at Selhurst Park. Gallagher cut a frustrated figure afterwards, but explained there were plenty of positives for his team to reflect on. “It hurts so much," he said, reflecting on Brighton's 95th-minute equaliser. “Throughout the whole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Brighton’s Maupay explains his confrontation with Crystal Palace’s Zaha

The French international was seen in a tussle of words with the Ivorian player after he scored a dramatic equaliser on Monday. Brighton & Hove Albion striker Neal Maupay has explained why he had a confrontation with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha at the end of their 1-1 draw in a Premier League fixture on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Palace heading in right direction under Patrick Vieira, says Luka Milivojevic

Luka Milivojevic believes Crystal Palace are heading in the right direction under new boss Patrick Vieira despite Monday’s setback against Brighton. The Eagles looked set to claim bragging rights over their rivals thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty but Neal Maupay levelled for the visitors in the 95th minute to earn a share of the spoils at Selhurst Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Gallagher adds spark to give Crystal Palace hope amid despair after squandering win over Brighton

The last peeps of the final whistle had still not cleared the air at Selhurst Park when James McArthur and Roger Sanchez were squaring up. Brighton’s goalkeeper had celebrated wildly in front of the Crystal Palace fans packed into the Holmesdale Road Stand that had jeered him throughout the second half when Neal Maupay lifted his equaliser over Vincente Guaita with the last meaningful kick of the match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel has a 'conundrum to unpick' after Chelsea's loss by Juventus in the Champions League, according to Rio Ferdinand... but pundit backs 'fabulous' boss to find solutions and hails his work in charge

Thomas Tuchel has several problems to solve after his Chelsea side fell to two limp defeats in the space of less than a week, according to Rio Ferdinand. After suffering a chastening loss at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend, the Blues were not able to respond, instead slipping up against Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

Jordan Ayew lacks confidence - Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira has for the first time spoken on Jordan Ayew’s goal drought at the club. According to the French gaffer, the Ghana striker is struggling the find the back of the net as a result of a lack of confidence. Ayew has not scored for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy