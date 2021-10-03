Conor Gallagher 'has a big chance at getting to the highest level', believes Patrick Vieira... with Crystal Palace boss insisting Chelsea loanee is 'a joy to work with' amid his excellent start to the season

Graham Potter’s Brighton & Hove Albion had a fantastic opportunity to go top of the Premier League (!) on Monday night, but they ran into a little problem called Conor Gallagher — or a big problem, to be more accurate — in their derby (?) against Crystal Palace. And while they did manage to avoid defeat with a last-gasp equalizer, for much of the 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, they looked on course to suffer one thanks in large part to the skill, quality, and industry of the Chelsea loan-star.

