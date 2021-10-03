Conor Gallagher 'has a big chance at getting to the highest level', believes Patrick Vieira... with Crystal Palace boss insisting Chelsea loanee is 'a joy to work with' amid his excellent start to the season
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has said he believes Conor Gallagher has what it takes to become a top player after the midfielder's impressive start to the season. The Chelsea loanee has started the season in superb form, with two goals against West Ham along with an assist against Tottenham, and impressed again on Monday night against Brighton, winning the penalty for the Eagles in the subsequent 1-1 draw.www.chatsports.com
