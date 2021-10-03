CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Letter: An open letter to a CT state representative

By Jonathan Tunik
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Vice President Al Gore once observed, it is difficult to combat simplistic lies with complex truths. Regarding your Sept. 24 email about Gov. Ned Lamont’s extension of the COVID-19 related public health emergency, and your survey on public opinion on this decision. I am deeply troubled by your email, for the way you present information relevant to the question, for the way you conduct the survey, and — most importantly — for your motivation for sending the email in the first place.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: (Another) open letter to the governor

Anthony Sorace: 'Many of us - and certainly I, personally - are grateful for your efforts to protect our community.'Dear Gov. Kate Brown, I am writing you today because I was dismayed by the letter sent to you by Sheriff Brian Pixley on Aug. 19. Please know that, despite the claims in the letter, it does not represent the views of the residents of Columbia County as a whole. Many of us — and certainly I, personally — are grateful for your efforts to protect our community. We recognize the incredibly difficult job you've been given, and while nobody is...
GreenwichTime

State Rep. Vincent Candelora (opinion): Time to unshackle Connecticut

Connecticut seems to be dazed and confused. Democrats on Sept. 27 pushed for yet another state of emergency, through February 2022, despite us having one of the best vaccination and transmission rates in the country. As the economy, our schools and our personal lives struggle to achieve a new normal, legislative Democrats applied a psychological grip on our collective psyche by delegating broad executive authority to Gov. Ned Lamont for a sixth time. They missed an opportunity to follow other New England states and cancel a gubernatorial blank check, restrict the governor’s broad powers, and demonstrate that Connecticut is trending back to normal while the collateral damage of COVID continues to roll in like a thick fog.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yr.media

An Open Letter to the Texas Governor

Ilana Drake is a first-year student at Vanderbilt University and was inspired to write a response to the Texas governor after the state passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country. Dear Governor Greg Abbott,. My name is Ilana Drake, and I am 18 years old. I still cannot...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Health
thechronicleonline.com

Column: An Open Letter to Gov. Brown

I am writing you today because I was dismayed by the letter sent to you by Sheriff Brian Pixley on August 19th. Please know that, despite the claims in the letter, it does not represent the views of the residents of Columbia County as a whole. Many of us — and certainly I, personally — are grateful for your efforts to protect our community. We recognize the incredibly difficult job you’ve been given, and while nobody is happy about the need for ongoing restrictions, we thank you for acting with integrity in making the difficult choices.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
INFORUM

Letter: An open letter to Rep. Michelle Fischbach

As my representative in Congress, you have a responsibility to fund those priorities you voted and passed under the Trump administration. This can only be done at this moment by raising the debt limit before Oct. 1, 2021. Failure to act responsibly indicates to us that you do not honor your oath to the Constitution of the US.
MOORHEAD, MN
Boston Herald

Letters to the editors

Kamala Harris hits 49% in a recent survey. Can anyone name one thing this empty suit has accomplished? In 1948, President Truman gave the label “do Nothing Congress” to shame the legislators. Our “Do Nothing V.P.” sees her ineptness as a road to the presidency. Her only job that Biden gave her was to handle the border crisis. How is she doing America?
QUINCY, MA
OCRegister

Should state recall process be adjusted?: Letters

Regarding our state’s recall process, I believe this situation has gotten out of hand, largely because certain vocal (and angry) political minorities cannot seem to accept the results of regularly scheduled elections. Recall petitions for statewide office should require more signatures and, in the case of the governor, any replacement should default first to the lieutenant governor should the governor be recalled. And for those wanting to replace the governor, there needs to be either an accompanying petition with a larger minimum number of signees and a significant financial investment on their part so that we won’t have so many unknown dilettantes offering themselves up as replacements just to boost their egos. Only serious candidates should apply.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Al Gore
The Post and Courier

Letter: Districts should represent their people

I am a disenfranchised voter although I’ve lived in Aiken for 36 years and vote in every election. Since most races are uncontested, I just go through the motions and leave them blank. Unopposed candidates don’t have to campaign, attend forums or debates, or do any work for the privilege of serving. They just bought their seat for the term when they paid their filing fee. Due to gerrymandering, they have no real accountability to the voters. This is not how a democratic representative constitutional republic is supposed to work.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
GreenwichTime

12 state employees lose jobs after not complying with order

A dozen recently hired Connecticut state employees lost their jobs Friday after they refused to comply with Gov. Ned Lamont's order to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. Max Reiss, the Democratic governor's spokesperson, said that number is expected to grow. He said the administration “has been...
GreenwichTime

Lamont fires 12 state employees who defied COVID vaccinate-or-test order

Gov. Ned Lamont fired a dozen newly hired state employees still within their six-month probationary periods on Friday after they defied his order that 31,000 state agency employees either prove they were vaccinated for COVID-19 or agree to weekly testing. The actions are the latest salvo in the campaign between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Open Letter#The Republican Party#Twitter#Covid#Cdc
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: An open letter to local school boards

Thanks to the officials instituting a temporary mask mandate in the elementary schools. This is a great first step and acknowledgement of how schools can contribute to public health. I also understand the predicament you all find yourselves in. No matter your decision, you will be castigated and blamed because...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Troy Record

State consumer alert warns of fraudulent letter scheme impersonating Secretary of State

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of State and the Division of Consumer Protection warned New Yorkers of a fraudulent letter scheme. These illegitimate letters have the heading “Executive Letter of Guarantee” and claim that recipients are due to receive a large payment, supposedly being held by the Department of State, to settle debts relating to the sale of timeshares.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCJB

An attorney representing parents sends a Cease and Desist letter to ACPS saying their mask and quarantine policies are against state law

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools have been served a cease and desist letter by attorney Jeff Childers claiming to represent some parents. Childers said the district’s guidance on quarantining is against state law and he says not allowing parents and students to opt-out of the mask policy is also wrong.
GAINESVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy