Letter: An open letter to a CT state representative

Regarding our state’s recall process, I believe this situation has gotten out of hand, largely because certain vocal (and angry) political minorities cannot seem to accept the results of regularly scheduled elections. Recall petitions for statewide office should require more signatures and, in the case of the governor, any replacement should default first to the lieutenant governor should the governor be recalled. And for those wanting to replace the governor, there needs to be either an accompanying petition with a larger minimum number of signees and a significant financial investment on their part so that we won’t have so many unknown dilettantes offering themselves up as replacements just to boost their egos. Only serious candidates should apply.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO