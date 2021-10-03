CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carla Wallach (opinion): How much is your American passport worth?

By Carla Wallach
 7 days ago

The negative mood that is sweeping the country is the residue of the Trump presidency and its effect on our self-esteem. When people are told that so much is wrong that “only he can fix” they end up believing it. It’s not that America is perfect, it never has been, but as a dream still in the making it has made progress not only since its founding but even since 20 years ago or less. There is a reason why thousands of people defy all odds to enter this country while no crowds are seen at airports trying to get out.

