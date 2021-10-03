CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Called To Laundrie Home Day Before Gabby Petito Reported Missing

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aY8q7_0cFjPer600

Police were called to the Florida home of Brian Laundrie twice on the day before his 22-year-old girlfriend and fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito was reported missing, according to records released to multiple news outlets after Freedom of Information Act requests were filed.

On Friday, Sept. 10, officers in the City of North Port in Sarasota County responded to a “public service call" at around 4 p.m. before returning against around 6:30 p.m. that day, according to the Independent. Both calls were later classified as “problem settled.”

North Port Police had been called by Gabby Petito’s father, Joe, of Blue Point in Suffolk County, expressing concern for his daughter's whereabouts after Laundrie returned home nine days from a van trip without Petito, according to a Fox News report.

The specific details of the calls were redacted by the police.

The calls marked the first time police were called to the Laundrie since the family moved there from Long Island about three years ago.

Petito’s body was discovered Sunday, Sept. 19 near a camp ground at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy revealed the manner of death was homicide. The specific cause of death has not yet been released.

In another development in the case, new expanded body-cam footage of police response to a domestic violence incident between Laundrie and Petito on Thursday, Aug. 12 was released by police in Moab, Utah on Thursday, Sept. 30.

It reveals that Petito told officers that Laundrie hit her.

A shorter video released earlier this month was only from one officer involved in responding to a 911 call from a concerned witness.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

