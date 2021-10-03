CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Can probation put me on a no contact order when at sentencing the judge dropped the no contact order and said i could go home?

By Asked in Boise, ID
avvo.com
 7 days ago

At sentencing the prosecutor wanted it to be up to the probation officer if and when my no contact order was dropped. My wife the victim said she wanted it fully dropped and my attorney agreed it should be my wifes choice and the judges choice if it was dropped. The judge said in court it was his choice and my wife and dropped it right away. Then looked at me and told me i could go home that night. When i saw my probation officer he told me i had to get out of my home and could not have no contact with my wife and children until he says so no matter what the judge says or did. He has now put me on GPS and wont let me have any contact with my wife or kids. I have a court document saying the no contact order is dropped by the judge. can a probation officer do this?

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

New sentencing hearing ordered in slaying of father of 11

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new sentencing hearing has been ordered for a New Jersey man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a stabbing death that occurred when he was a teenager. NJ.com reports that an appeals court said Monday that the original sentencing...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Record-Courier

Judge orders state probation chief to court

A Douglas County district judge ordered Nevada’s parole and probation chief to appear in court to explain why the division keeps seeking dishonorable discharges for probationers who are allowed to expire their terms before they’ve paid their restitution. “This is an insult to the court,” Judge Tod Young said. “It...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probation Violation#Gps#Nco#Po
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Hialeah Middle School Teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray Arrested For Allegedly Having Affair With 14-Year-Old Former Student

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A teacher at Hialeah Middle School has been arrested for allegedly having an affair with a 14-year-old former student. Brittiny Lopez-Murray was booked into jail in Miami-Dade Monday night. The 31-year-old is facing multiple charges. According to CBS4 news partners the Miami Herald, the police report said she had multiple sexual encounters with a boy in her car. Lopez-Murray was Hialeah Middle’s “rookie teacher of the year” in 2017. So proud of our Teacher of the Year Marina Medina and our Rookie Teacher of the Year Brittiny Lopez-Murray. #BroncoPride @MDCPSNorth pic.twitter.com/VDURclKUtL — Hialeah Middle (@HMS_Broncos) November 8, 2017 The district told CBS4 late Monday night they’ve begun the process of terminating her.
HIALEAH, FL
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Louisiana Inmate Convicted For ‘Hunting Black Men’ Found Hanging In Angola Prison Cell

A Louisiana man who was convicted in a series of racially motivated killings was found dead from an apparent suicide in his prison cell this week. Kenneth Gleason, who received a life sentence in the 2017 murders of two Black men earlier this year, was found hanging in his cell from a bedsheet wrapped around his neck around midnight on Wednesday, according to his lawyer.
ANGOLA, LA
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Man arrested in Vero Beach with huge quantity of drugs sentenced to 106 months in prison

Burnell Emlet, who was arrested in May, 2020, with a large cache of drugs, has been sentenced to 8-1/2 years in prison. Photo from Indian River Sheriff’s Office. Burnell Emlet, a Fort Pierce man who was arrested in Vero Beach in May, 2020, with a cache of fentanyl, generic Xanax, LSD, marijuana, and more than $50,000 in cash, was sentenced Monday to 106 months in a federal prison.
VERO BEACH, FL
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy