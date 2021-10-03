Can probation put me on a no contact order when at sentencing the judge dropped the no contact order and said i could go home?

At sentencing the prosecutor wanted it to be up to the probation officer if and when my no contact order was dropped. My wife the victim said she wanted it fully dropped and my attorney agreed it should be my wifes choice and the judges choice if it was dropped. The judge said in court it was his choice and my wife and dropped it right away. Then looked at me and told me i could go home that night. When i saw my probation officer he told me i had to get out of my home and could not have no contact with my wife and children until he says so no matter what the judge says or did. He has now put me on GPS and wont let me have any contact with my wife or kids. I have a court document saying the no contact order is dropped by the judge. can a probation officer do this?