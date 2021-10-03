Hopkinsville man charged with first-degree assault

A Hopkinsville man has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault after he allegedly struck a woman in the head with a hammer Saturday night. According to the police report, officers responded to residence on Howell Street for reports of an assault and made contact with the female victim, who told them she had been in the kitchen when 54-year-old Carloss Potter of Hopkinsville entered the room and accused her of calling him explicit names. The victim denied this, but told officers Potter had been intoxicated and get increasingly more upset.