[UPDATE: 11:32 p.m.] Multiple Structures on Fire in Lucerne Near Highway 20

As of 9:05 p.m. scanner reports indicated a glow was seen emanating from the Country Club near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Highway 20 in Lucerne. In 20 minutes, that glow has exploded into a full-blown that fire has spread to multiple structures, burned down PG&E power lines, and has resulted in a robust response from fire personnel including three fire engines. PG&E has been called to the scene to address the downed power lines.