Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville makes multiple donations to area agencies
The Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville made multiple donations to agencies in the community last week as they welcomed their new officers. According to a post, checks ranging from $100 to $1,000 went to six agencies, including the Christian County Public Schools System’s family resource centers, Aaron McNeil House, the Boys and Girls Club of Hopkinsville, Kentucky Special Olympics, the Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy Center and Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky.whopam.com
