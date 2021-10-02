CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGAIN?! Snyder Vs Sadulaev Could Decide Team Title

Cover picture for the articleThe final day of men’s freestyle at the senior world championships in Oslo, Norway is Underway and the team race is could not be closer between USA and Russia. As we near the end of the tournament, take a look below to see what countries lead in the team standings.

Sadulaev Wins Seventh World/Olympic Gold; Snyder's Silver is Seventh Medal

#6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) wins 70 KG world gold. Past world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returns to form with world bronze. Facing off against fellow Tokyo 65 KG Olympian #7 (65) Ernazar Akhmataliev (KGZ), two-time world medalist #6 Magomedmurad Gadzhiev (POL) didn't stray from the gameplan, using strong positioning and a snatch single to win his first world title 2-1 off a passivity point and a stepout. While Gadzhiev's style is not the most entertaining to watch, it's undeniable that the consistency he shows in shutting down more offensively potent wrestler's offense means he should be considered a perennial title threat. 2017 65 KG world champion #15 Zurab Iakobishvili (GEO) returned to the form that won him gold in Paris, being on the attack the whole match against the counter savant Turan Bayramov (AZE). In a pivotal sequence in the closing moments of the match, Iakobishvili got in on a head inside single that was defended with a strong limp leg by Bayramov. Bayramov, feeling Iakobishvili's pressure while reloading his shot, exposed the Georgian with a strong whizzer for the 3-3 criteria win. But controversy ensued again for Bayramov as Georgia challenged the call and was successful in getting it overturned and an ensuing failed challenge from Azerbaijan locked up the 4-3 win for Iakobishvili. Even with the controversy surrounding the match, Iakobishvili's return to his high output, high offense style was successful in winning him his third world medal.
Snyder falls in final at world championships; Americans finish second as a team

OSLO, Norway, October 5, 2021 – American Kyle Snyder claimed a silver medal at 97 kg on the final night of the men’s freestyle competition at the world championship tournament Tuesday night in Oslo. For Snyder, it was his seventh straight world or Olympic medal. Snyder was defeated in the finals by his arch-rival, Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Wrestling Federation, 6-0.
2021 MFS World Medalist Heat Maps & Transfer Breakdown

It doesn't take a particularly smart person to realize if you want to find where the best wrestlers in the world come from, take a look at the medalists' hometowns. Finding hometown and/or birthplace of some international wrestlers can be quite the chore, and there may be some inaccuracies. We'll post the full list in a table below and welcome any corrections. First, let's take a look at the official medal count from Oslo.
Georgia State
Oklahoma State vs Iowa and USA vs Iran To Dual Side By Side On Feb. 12

Arlington, Texas — A unique wrestling doubleheader featuring the top teams in both NCAA and international competition has been scheduled for Globe Life Field on Saturday, February 12, 2022. 2022 Bout in the Ballpark. Details of Bout at the Ballpark which will include dual matches between Oklahoma State University and...
U.S. Women Shine in Oslo

The USA women’s freestyle squad turned in another historic performance at the World Championships in Oslo, taking second to Japan in the team race while matching an American women’s record with seven medalists, including champions Adeline Gray and Helen Maroulis. Sarah Hildebrandt seized her second World silver, and first since...
How Every Olympic Medalist Performed At Worlds And What It Means

With the 2021 World Championships occurring 8 weeks after the Tokyo Olympics, not every Olympic medalist was going to compete in Oslo. Some people went as far as to say there should be an asterisk next to this year's World medals with the lack of top competition. I wouldn't go that far, but some of the numbers may surprise you.
