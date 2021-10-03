CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas TERREX Unveils FW21 Sustainable Hike Collection

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdidas TERREX is headed to the peaks, exploring the great outdoors with the launch of its Fall/Winter 2021 Sustainable Hike collection. Over the years, adidas' continued work with Parley for the Oceans has highlighted a need for radical change in the way that we dispose of plastics and awareness concerning how much plastic waste sits in our world's waters. Together, the pairing has delivered silhouettes such as the Ultraboost DNA and has since gone on to develop apparel lines, too.

