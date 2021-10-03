CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/3: Returns Home, Flammable Prediction, and a Dalvin Cook Shocker

By Barry McBride
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may notice that today’s Newswire was both delivered early and is shorter than usual. There is one key reason for that: namely, that in six hours this newswire will will be obsolete, like a self-destructing cassette tape or Urban Meyer’s image. It’s the Yugo of newswires. (Two really antiquated pop-culture images there.) If you got them both, as I do, congratulations on being confused by nearly everything that’s said on TV nowadays.

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
Urban Meyer Spotted Having A Grim Men’s Evening At His Ohio Steakhouse

After the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped to 0-4 on Thursday, head coach Urban Meyer said his “head was spinning,” and was described as appearing “physically and emotionally drained.” He seems to have miraculously recovered within 24 hours. The Jags lost 24-21 to the Bengals in Cincinnati, on a last-second field goal,...
Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
Matt Ryan backs Falcons’ decision to pass on young QB

The Atlanta Falcons passed up the opportunity to draft Matt Ryan’s successor, and the veteran quarterback is on board with the organization’s plans. This spring, after the Falcons traded All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans, conventional wisdom suggested Atlanta would follow the Green Bay Packers’, San Francisco 49ers’ and New York Giants’ playbooks from recent years and take a quarterback to eventually replace 36-year-old Matt Ryan.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
