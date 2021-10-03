Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/3: Returns Home, Flammable Prediction, and a Dalvin Cook Shocker

You may notice that today’s Newswire was both delivered early and is shorter than usual. There is one key reason for that: namely, that in six hours this newswire will will be obsolete, like a self-destructing cassette tape or Urban Meyer’s image. It’s the Yugo of newswires. (Two really antiquated pop-culture images there.) If you got them both, as I do, congratulations on being confused by nearly everything that’s said on TV nowadays.