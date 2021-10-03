Greater Tolerability Is Seen With Iberdomide in Multiple Myeloma

Peter Voorhees, MD, provides a broad overview on risk assessment and the goals of therapy in multiple myeloma management. Peter Voorhees, MD: How do we determine risk in newly diagnosed patients with myeloma? There are a number of factors that we look at. One is the cytogenetic risk factors. Does the patient have a myeloma that harbors del(17p) or 1 of the high-risk IGH translocation such as 14;16, 14;20, or 4;14? There’s an increase in the body of literature supporting increased risk with regard to gain of 1q21.1. In particular, 4 or more copies are harbored by the multiple myeloma. We also look at the International Staging System [ISS]. Patients with ISS stage III disease certainly don’t fare as well as their stage I and II counterparts. Then there’s the revised ISS, which incorporates cytogenetic risk and high LDH [lactate dehydrogenase], which we know is a marker of more aggressive proliferative disease along with the ISS. There’s a number of other factors that we look at, including the presence of circulating plasma cells in peripheral blood; 5% or more typically connotes a more aggressive version of multiple myeloma. Advanced imaging techniques, such as PET [positron emission tomography]/CT, can help us determine whether there’s the presence of extramedullary multiple myeloma at the time of diagnosis, which is also an indicator of high-risk disease.

