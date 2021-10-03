CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

DJ @0024 hours

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Let me say this, DJ Uiagalelei stayed on the field after the game tonight. After a long game in which the team played hard, DJ was in the stadium, on the field, practicing his throwing techniques at 12:24am with no one else around but an equipment manager catching his throws. He could have been with his family and friends or headed back to his apartment, but he stayed to work on mechanics long after everyone was gone. This shows ommitment to getting better. This is the ALL-IN attitude.

