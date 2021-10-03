Woman arrested for calling in bomb threats to boyfriend’s work to spend more time with him

A Maine woman has been arrested after calling in bomb threats to her boyfriend’s workplace because she wanted to spend more time with him. WABI reports Kayla Blake, 33, of Etna, Maine, called in two separate bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield, Maine, where her boyfriend works. Police say she called Maine State Police, claiming she would put a bomb at the plant on Thursday; two hours later, she called again, threatening to put four pipe bombs there.