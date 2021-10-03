CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs Steelers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 4

By Cheesehead TV
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an exciting road trip out west, the Packers come back home to take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had Green Bay's number recently, winning the last 5 regular season matchups (although the Packers won the one playoff game between these two teams in that stretch). Most recently, the Steelers beat the Packers with a last second field goal in 2017 - a game Brett Hundley started. In 2013, the Steelers scored a late touchdown to win against a Packers squad led by Matt Flynn.

