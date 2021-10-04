CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn reverend believes mother's grave singled out by cemetery

By David Wilcox
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago

1 of 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCkWM_0cFiznsE00
The gravesite of Mary F. Hall at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn after it was brought into compliance with the cemetery's rules and regulations. David Wilcox, The Citizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFvXv_0cFiznsE00
The gravesite of Mary F. Hall at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn before it was brought into compliance with the cemetery's rules and regulations. Provided

AUBURN — A local reverend believes his mother's gravesite has been singled out by Fort Hill Cemetery, which asked him to remove items from the site despite similar items remaining at other sites.

The Rev. Robert E. Wilson, of Roosevelt Memorial Baptist Church, told The Citizen that the cemetery's board of trustees sent a letter to his brother, Terry, about the gravesite in May. Their mother, Mary F. Hall, was laid to rest there in August 2018. Since then, his brother has added hanging planters, an enclosed bed of white stones and other embellishments to the site.

Fort Hill staff often greeted him while he did so, Wilson said, which made it surprising when his brother received the letter asking him to remove the embellishments within 30 days. What also made it surprising was the fact that the reverend, not his brother, owns the deed to the gravesite. When Wilson bought it, he added, he never received the rules and regulations the letter referenced.

All that surprise hit Wilson a little harder because the letter was sent to his brother while he was sick with COVID-19, he said. His brother even considered moving their mother to Rochester.

"You sent this information to the wrong person," Wilson said Wednesday morning in the cemetery. "He's fighting for his life, now he has to fight with you about some rocks and stones."

Through correspondence with the cemetery's board and its superintendent, Gerald DelFavero, Wilson learned that his mother's gravesite was one of three whose owners were sent letters asking them to address violations of the rules and regulations. DelFavero told The Citizen that the three gravesites had the most violations in their respective sections of rule No. 5, section No. 4, which states:

"No fences, hedges, posts or enclosures of any kind will be allowed on lots. No wooden or wire trellis are permitted on lots or graves. No decorations may hang from trees or shrubs. No decorative stones or bark may be placed around markers or monuments. No planting will be allowed. All flower arrangements must be in pots. No glass containers are allowed."

Wilson, however, believes even the most casual observer can see that more than three gravesites violate that rule in Fort Hill, where more than 24,000 have been buried since 1851. He claims DelFavero told him that about 900 of the historic cemetery's sites violate it. The superintendent said he doesn't remember making that remark, and if he did, it was likely sarcastic.

Still, the reverend believes enough sites violate the rule that it's obvious his mother's has been singled out. His father's, for instance, has a similar stone bed, but Wilson didn't receive a letter about it.

DelFavero admitted that the cemetery's rules and regulations are enforced somewhat arbitrarily. New gravesites, like Hall's, are often given a sort of grace period as people grieve, he said. Though items like stone beds can obstruct his grounds crew as they cut the grass, they commonly move what they can, mow the area and then move the items back where they were placed.

"We try to be as sensitive as we can to people and their gravesites," DelFavero said. "We do overlook some of the smaller violations, but maybe we shouldn't."

The cemetery holds its annual cleanup on Oct. 15, DelFavero continued, so all other gravesites in violation of the rules and regulations will be addressed then.

Wilson didn't wait for the cemetery to clean his mother's gravesite, as he cleared the stone bed and other violating items this summer. He doesn't want any other site owners to have to remove their sentimental or decorative items, he said, but he believes the cemetery should be consistent with its enforcement of the rules. He doesn't know why it wasn't with his mother's site.

The reverend, who is Black, was reluctant to say the board's motive was racist, though he referred to its members as "good old boys." One of the other two owners sent letters is also Black, he added.

Still, Wilson appreciates Fort Hill. He briefly served on its board, and has officiated countless funerals there. He just wishes its board did a better job handling what he admitted can be a sensitive issue.

"It's one of the best-kept cemeteries in the area," he said. "I have no problem with the rules, but this was unprofessional of them."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more.

CNN

CNN

