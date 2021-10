I cannot tell you exactly why it caught my ear, but it certainly did. This past Sunday at the church I get to pastor our worship leaders were leading us in a song about the Holy Spirit coming among us. There is one line that says, “you’re our living hope.” The woman who was leading out held that line to the very end of the note. The word ‘hope’ just hung there. The long ‘o’ resonated and ended with the soft sound of the ‘p’ at the end. I immediately noticed it. It was a long hope, what a powerful reminder.

