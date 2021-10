More than 130 countries have forged a deal on sweeping changes in how big global companies are taxed. The goal: deterring multinational companies from stashing profits in countries where they pay little or now taxes — better known as tax havens. The sweeping agreement was struck Friday among 136 countries after talks overseen by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. It would update a century's worth of international taxation rules to cope with changes brought by digitalization and globalization. The most important feature: a global minimum tax of at least 15%, a key initiative pushed by U.S. President...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO