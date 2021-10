New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Matchup Preview (10/10/21) An NFC East divisional matchup is going down this Sunday. The 1-3 New York Giants will be traveling to Arlington, Texas to face the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys. The Giants are coming off a 27-21 overtime win against the New Orleans Saints while the Cowboys are coming off a 36-28 win against the Carolina Panthers. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw the ball all around the field ending with 402 passing yards and two touchdowns. Giants running back Saquon Barkley also rushed for a touchdown. On the other side, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for only 188 passing yards but threw four touchdowns. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot had a dominant game with 143 rushing yards and one touchdown. I expect this to be a pretty lop-sided game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO