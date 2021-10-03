CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs. Titans Week 4 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets search for their first win of the year when the Ryan Tannehill-led Titans travel to MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon. Zach Wilson has gotten off to a rough start. The offensive line is really missing a leader like Mekhi Becton. The defense, while relatively strong in comparison to the...

elitesportsny.com

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Titans (S1E4)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund start off with Titans RB Derrick Henry and how to slow him down (1:17). They also breakdown how the Jets defensive line matches up with the Titans offensive line (11:45), Jets WR Corey Davis' first matchup against his former team (14:02) and Zach Wilson's first taste of NFL defenses (15:18).
Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Never mind the Jets and Titans; the real winner of Sunday’s tilt at MetLife Stadium is anyone blessed with the services of Derrick Henry on their fantasy football team. Tennessee has recovered from an early slip-up by not only feeding the MVP candidate but giving him the gridiron equivalent of a six-course meal. Over the past two victorious weekends, the Titans put the ball in Henry’s hands a jaw-dropping 72 times, a count that includes a career-high 35 carries in Week 2’s overtime prevailing against Seattle. Shockingly, Henry’s opportunities may only increase against the Jets. Last week’s divisional triumph over the Colts was a costly one, as the Titans’ receiving corps could be missing both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.
Titans vs. Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Recent History and Trends

The Tennessee Titans will be invading MetLife Stadium on Sunday and we have a preview of things to come. Although the Jets have been struggling, there could be an upset in the making. If you want insight from the best handicappers in the business, SBR Picks has a full preview of the game and will reveal the latest trends and breaking news for this, and all the other games, in Week 4 of the NFL.
Titans Game Sunday: Titans vs Jets odds and prediction for NFL Week 4 game

The Tennessee Titans, just 14 days after being embarrassed in their home opener, appear to have found themselves again. They’re beginning to look like, well, the Tennessee Titans. A heavy dose of Derrick Henry has always been the magic elixir for recent versions of this football team. A three-turnover performance...
What are the odds? Titans-Jets

The Titans have rebounded from an embarrassing week one performance against the Cardinals, and now sit comfortably at 2-1. Tennessee picked up a dramatic win in Seattle, and then took care of Indianapolis at home last week. Now they get a date with perhaps the NFL’s worst team. The Titans...
Titans Top Plays from Week 4 vs. Jets | Tennessee Titans

Check out the Titans best plays from the Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titans. Follow us...
Titans vs. Jets: Week 4 Primer

The Tennessee Titans (2-1) look for their third consecutive victory as they travel to take on the winless New York Jets (0-3). It is a season of change for the New York Jets. Robert Saleh is in his first year as the head coach after spending four seasons with San Francisco as the 49ers defensive coordinator. After trading quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina, the Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Titans vs Jets Predictions: Expert Picks and Betting Offers – NFL Week 4

Our NFL football betting expert offers Titans vs Jets predictions and best betting picks for the Sunday matchup at 1 p.m. EST on CBS. The Tennessee Titans are atop the AFC South, putting the ball back in Derrick Henry’s hands while winning consecutive games to go along with a defense that is making life hard on opposing quarterbacks.
Robert Saleh following Jets win over Titans: ‘Losing a game doesn’t define you; neither does winning’

The Jets notched their inaugural victory of the new season Sunday, defeating the Titans 27-24 in overtime. We have a win in Florham Park…finally. After three consecutive losses to commence the 2021 regular season, the Jets recorded their first victory of the year over the Titans Sunday afternoon. It was a thriller — the Jets needed overtime and a missed field goal from the Titans in the extra period to pull off a 27-24 win.
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (10/10/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The AFC South is a very difficult division to figure out. The division saw some major competition from two teams last year, with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans fighting for the top spot all season. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars spent last year struggling to put together wins, with the Jags finishing with the worst record in the league. Well, strangely enough, the top of the division hasn’t looked great this season. The Colts have struggled to a 1-3 mark while the Titans just fell to 2-2. Meanwhile, the Texans and Jaguars have faced a tough time early in the season, with the Jaguars winless and the Texans 1-3. When the Titans face the Jaguars this Sunday, we might get a little more clarity on this consistently inconsistent division.
New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Matchup Preview (10/10/21) Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New York Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons Matchup Preview (10/10/21) The New York Jets will be playing the Atlanta Falcons in London, England this Sunday. The 1-3 Jets are coming off a surprising 27-24 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans, while the 1-3 Falcons are coming off a rough 34-30 loss against the Washington Football Team. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw for an impressive 298 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Jets running back Michael Carter rushed for one touchdown. On the other side, Falcons veteran quarterback Matt Ryan played well throwing for 283 yards and four touchdowns. The Falcons defense could not do much in Week 4 giving up three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. If this game was not being played in London, I would not recommend watching it.
NFL
Jets vs. Falcons prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the London game in Week 5

Falcons -3.5 Moneyline: Falcons -190, Jets +160. Over/Under: 43.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Looking to get filthy rich on the Falcons this weekend? Perhaps you think you can become nouvelle rich sticking your notes on New York? If you’re looking to make a little money predicting the future, it’s worth considering the past before you lay down your hard-earned cash.
