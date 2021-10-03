CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Buy: Apple Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

By (Ryan Downie)
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and the Nasdaq have both delivered excellent returns for shareholders since the market rebounded from the COVID-19 crash a year and a half ago. Investors poured cash into large-cap tech stocks as businesses and consumers adjusted to the pandemic economy. Which one is better for you moving...

Herald & Review

3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. That's quite the distinction, and it's not hard to see why investors pay such close attention to his individual investing moves and his broader strategies and approaches to life and the market. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Ease Your Stock Market Fears With These 3 Moves

Just as some of us seem naturally wired to be more fearful of heights or snakes or darkness than others, so too are some of us nervous investors at our cores. We can tell ourselves that stock market dips happen often, and we can remind ourselves that the U.S. market has a long record of recovering from downturns. But at the end of the day, the fear that we might lose a ton of our hard-earned money can be difficult to dismiss.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Should You Sell Your Stocks if the Market Crashes?

After an incredible 18 months of growth, the stock market has been shaky over the past few weeks. September is historically a rough month for the stock market, and prices continued falling early in October -- leading some investors to believe that the market is on a downhill slide. While...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Stock#Every Nasdaq Stock#Aapl#Invesco#Qqq Trust
The Motley Fool

Better Vaccine Stock: Moderna or Novavax?

Moderna is raking in cash with its COVID-19 vaccine and has a solid pipeline. Novavax has multiple near-term catalysts that could drive its stock significantly higher. The big differentiator between these stocks is valuation. Some investors have made fortunes since early 2020 by investing in COVID-19 vaccine leaders. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)...
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Is Outbrain Stock a Buy?

Outbrain currently trades below its IPO price. The stock looks extremely undervalued relative to the company's business growth. Concerns about ad blockers, bans on third-party cookies, and other privacy changes are weighing down the stock. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), one of the world's largest providers of "chumbox" ads, went public in July...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Fast-Growing Stocks on the Dip

Veeva Systems and Adobe both grew sales by 20% year over year in their most recent quarters. These subscription-based businesses are generating impressive profit margins of more than 20%. The growing trend of digitalization makes these stocks attractive buy-and-hold options. Since the start of September, the S&P 500 has fallen...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy

Before diving into the best metaverse stocks to buy, let’s look at the industry as a whole. And as it turns out, there’s no official agreed-upon definition. In general, the metaverse is a future version of the internet that is currently being developed. It will likely be the combination of the internet, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital worlds, cryptocurrency and NFTs.
STOCKS

