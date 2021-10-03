CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aquebogue, NY

Fall restaurants: Where to eat near Long Island's East End pumpkin patches

By Newsday Staff
Newsday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking the perfect pumpkin can work up an appetite. Here are some East End spots with great eats near Long Island's pumpkin patches:. Barrow Food House (452 Main Rd., Aquebogue): Husband and wife chefs Kyle Romeo and Amanda Falcone met while working at North Fork Table & Inn, and theirs is an eatery of similarly high aspirations and distinction at a wallet-friendly price point. The setting is a dramatic one: a rebuilt 1850s farmhouse that boasts an apartment upstairs (where Romeo and Falcone currently live with their young son), a handsome indoor dining area and a partially shaded picnic table area outside, plus a front porch perfect for dining and drinking. All the dining areas are quaint and cozy, but no reservations are accepted, so get there early. More info: 631-779-3379, barrowfoodhouse.com.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southold, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Aquebogue, NY
The Hill

China's president vows 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged in a speech Saturday that there will be a “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan and China, comments that come amid the highest tensions in years between the two governments. "Taiwan independence separatism is the biggest obstacle to achieving the reunification of the motherland, and the most...
POLITICS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#East End#Great Pumpkin#Food Drink#Barrow Food House#North Fork Table Inn#Hollow#Fox Hollow Farm#American
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy