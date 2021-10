Hey Automakers, Drift Mode Isn’t Meant For All Cars. What started with the Ford Focus RS eventually landed in the Mk.8 Volkswagen Golf R, Audi RS3, and even the Mercedes-AMG A45S. Needless to say, it won’t be surprising the next time a high-performance hatchback offers up the ability to slide on demand, but at what point will automakers take things just a little too far? Sorry to tell you, but it’s already happened, and it comes in the form of the Genesis GV60.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO