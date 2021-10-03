CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as "SNL" Parodies Billionaires in Space

By Tobias Carroll
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.

