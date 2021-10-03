CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

I bet DJU is really bad at 'Pin the tail on the Donkey'

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Can you imagine the scatter pattern on the wall after he got done?

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

People say that but Bud was never offered

A hc anywhere and all i ever heard from many was CFB could so easily be replaced. Well couldn't, Bud was never HC material and following a legend is usually a failure. Time to figure out do we scrap everyone and start over. And thats not automatic either.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

I bet that game was a rough one to be at…

I got lucky and had something come up and had to sell mine. So glad I didn’t go. Kept my kids from being cussed and spit at…. I was there when Derrick Hamilton dropped the TD and we lost to chuck the chest. All sorts of grown men yelling in my Face. It wasn’t even the students.
NFL
tigernet.com

Possibilities to explain handling of DJU

1. Is TP fully healed from his Achilles tear earlier this year? They are notoriously difficult injuries to come back from. Perhaps he’s not what he was before quite yet. 2. Is TP just clearly a step behind DJ talent wise? Just never gonna be QB1 material?. 3. (Most likely)...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

I have had really good luck with

Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scatter#The Wall#Dju
tigernet.com

13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank

The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Re: 13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank. And to think we would only have to be marginally better to have a couple more scores per game. Wouldn’t even have to be dynamic, just decent. Such a drastic decline so fast. Sad.
BASKETBALL
tigernet.com

Best tweet from Alabama upset loss to aTm last night.....

Nick Saban still has never lost to a former assistant that makes less than $9 million a year. This is why sports information gurus are worth the big bucks. He has also never lost to his wife’s brother-in-law’s dog’s chew toy’s former owner. Not once in his ENTIRE coaching career. Incredible.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . .

We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Trevor showing out!

He's really growing into the role. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." He really is! His throws are perfection. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to...
ENTERTAINMENT
tigernet.com

I feel really bad….

I have had more fun watching NFL this year than college. I haven’t even really given tomorrow’s game a thought. I have to wash and wax the boat, got to get grill ready for a big cookout. I also need to go and get some fertilizer and spray the open lot.
NFL
tigernet.com

if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . .

We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy