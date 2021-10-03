I bet DJU is really bad at 'Pin the tail on the Donkey'

A hc anywhere and all i ever heard from many was CFB could so easily be replaced. Well couldn't, Bud was never HC material and following a legend is usually a failure. Time to figure out do we scrap everyone and start over. And thats not automatic either.
I got lucky and had something come up and had to sell mine. So glad I didn’t go. Kept my kids from being cussed and spit at…. I was there when Derrick Hamilton dropped the TD and we lost to chuck the chest. All sorts of grown men yelling in my Face. It wasn’t even the students.
1. Is TP fully healed from his Achilles tear earlier this year? They are notoriously difficult injuries to come back from. Perhaps he’s not what he was before quite yet. 2. Is TP just clearly a step behind DJ talent wise? Just never gonna be QB1 material?. 3. (Most likely)...
Sportsurge.net. Prior to having YouTube TV and now ACCN, I used the site to watch a number of different sports online. This site includes NCAAF, NFL, NBA, etc. All the available college games should show on their website by Saturday.
Re: Hate to say it but, looks like my Panthers are bound and determined to pee away this game. Even with Clemson sucking I don't regret a minute…this scrub ### team? Hate it.
The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Re: 13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank. And to think we would only have to be marginally better to have a couple more scores per game. Wouldn’t even have to be dynamic, just decent. Such a drastic decline so fast. Sad.
Nick Saban still has never lost to a former assistant that makes less than $9 million a year. This is why sports information gurus are worth the big bucks. He has also never lost to his wife’s brother-in-law’s dog’s chew toy’s former owner. Not once in his ENTIRE coaching career. Incredible.
We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
He's really growing into the role. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." He really is! His throws are perfection. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to...
I have had more fun watching NFL this year than college. I haven’t even really given tomorrow’s game a thought. I have to wash and wax the boat, got to get grill ready for a big cookout. I also need to go and get some fertilizer and spray the open lot.
