DJ @0024 hours

I for one thought that he had. Went back and rewatched the 2020 BC game and don’t think he has regressed as much as a lot of folks think. Had forgotten that Clemson didn’t take the lead until the first few minutes of the fourth quarter and only won that game by 6 points. DJ did have some good stats but Powell and Rogers we’re making some acrobatic catches. Also Etienne had 84 rushing and 140 receiving yards. Take Etienne out of the game and Clemson probably would have lost. One of the other things I noticed was that the receivers seemed to be getting open. DJ did have a few nice throws but also over threw and under threw some as well. Personally after watching that game don’t think DJ has regressed as much as I first thought. He just had a better supporting cast last year that made him look a little better than maybe he actually is. Maybe someone with more football knowledge than myself will go back and watch last years BC game and give their thoughts.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO