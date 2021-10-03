DJ @0024 hours

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let me say this, DJ Uiagalelei stayed on the field after the game tonight. After a long game in which the team played hard, DJ was in the stadium, on the field, practicing his throwing techniques at 12:24am with no one else around but an equipment manager catching his throws. He could have been with his family and friends or headed back to his apartment, but he stayed to work on mechanics long after everyone was gone. This shows ommitment to getting better. This is the ALL-IN attitude.

tigernet.com

Everybody saying bench DJ

For who? Taisun? He came in but he's not going to win any of these games either. It's not like we gave some glaring answer behind DJ. Also, my question is how is this not obvious to the coaches when this offense practices against this defense everyday. The way they play, has our offense even got a yard in practice? You would think they would know in practice because it would be obvious the offense sucks. Maybe they just think because the defense is so good that's why.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

DJ is a top recruit based on POTENTIAL, not polish/readiness

Our problem is that the two generational QBs were not only based on #1 pick potential, they were also polished freshmen who stepped right in and looked ready. That’s why we threw the term “generational” around. DJ is a standard top pick - lots of potential, but needs good coaching to hone bad habits and improve his technique. Unfortunately, we aren’t providing him that. Our struggles reflect both his lack of readiness (understandable) and our coaches’ lack of ability (To this point at least) to develop him, which is a bigger indictment of them than him.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Has DJ really regressed that much

I for one thought that he had. Went back and rewatched the 2020 BC game and don’t think he has regressed as much as a lot of folks think. Had forgotten that Clemson didn’t take the lead until the first few minutes of the fourth quarter and only won that game by 6 points. DJ did have some good stats but Powell and Rogers we’re making some acrobatic catches. Also Etienne had 84 rushing and 140 receiving yards. Take Etienne out of the game and Clemson probably would have lost. One of the other things I noticed was that the receivers seemed to be getting open. DJ did have a few nice throws but also over threw and under threw some as well. Personally after watching that game don’t think DJ has regressed as much as I first thought. He just had a better supporting cast last year that made him look a little better than maybe he actually is. Maybe someone with more football knowledge than myself will go back and watch last years BC game and give their thoughts.
CLEMSON, SC

