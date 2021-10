Brandi Carlile’s new album, In These Silent Days, is uncomfortable. Don’t worry — she sets us up for it from the jump with “Right on Time,” a sparse ballad about recovering from a fight with her wife of nine years, Catherine Shepherd. From the outside, the past few years have seemed nothing short of sublime for Carlile: on-stage collaborations with nearly everyone at the 2019 Newport Folk Fest, the rip-roaring success of The Highwomen, multiple Grammy nominations for her own work and for her turn at producing on Tanya Tucker’s triumphant album, the publication of her blockbuster memoir Broken Horses, winning the Americana Music Association’s award for Artist of the Year last week. But In These Silent Days grapples with the rockier aspects of Carlile’s life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO