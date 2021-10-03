241 West 28th Street’s Reinforced Concrete Superstructure Climbs Over Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is rising on 241 West 28th Street, a 22-story residential project in Chelsea. Designed by COOKFOX for MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad, and Qualitas, the 248,000-square-foot two-tower development will yield 479 units with 30 percent reserved for low- and middle-income households. King Contracting Group is doing the brick work and Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the complex, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues.newyorkyimby.com
