Aer Lingus takes off for Newark and Orlando, expands at Belfast City Airport

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAer Lingus has announced the re-start to a number of Transatlantic and European routes from Ireland this winter. Irish customers ready to travel US bound once the travel ban is lifted in November, can once again fly direct from Dublin to Newark and Orlando from November. Direct flights from Dublin will also resume to Geneva and Prague from October 15, Frankfurt and Zurich from November 8 and Knock to London Gatwick will resume for the festive season on December 18.

