Premier League

Ex-Man Utd midfielder Hargreaves slams Fred

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United Champions League winner Owen Hargreaves was left unimpressed by Fred in their 1-1 draw with Everton. United were held at Old Trafford, with Andros Townsend's second half strike cancelling out Anthony Martial's opener. In the build-up to the equaliser, Fred was eased off the ball by Toffees summer...

Sports
