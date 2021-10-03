Producer in profile: Nate Riggers; Nezperce producer finds healthy challenges in family farming, chairing co-op board
NEZPERCE — The Riggers family has been farming the Camas Prairie west of Nezperce for more than a century. Nate Riggers traces his agricultural roots back to five years before Idaho became a state. This vocation has endured and grown through the decades to continue on with not only himself — who has been farming for 30 years — but also his son.
