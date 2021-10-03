CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAME DAY: Vikings Face Cleveland Browns Today in Minneapolis

By Pete Hanson
 7 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings (1-2) will be looking for their second straight win this afternoon in Minneapolis when they face the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 4 of the NFL season. After starting the 2021-22 season with road losses in Cincinnati and Arizona, the Vikings finally found...

The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions For The Browns Vs Vikings Game

Kevin Stefanski struts into his old stomping grounds this weekend trying to lead his team to a third straight victory. Minnesota won for the first time last week, but the Cleveland Browns can’t take them lightly. Only an overtime fumble and a missed last-minute field goal keep the Vikings from...
clesportstalk.com

Bad Break for Bake

Tonight, I will be breaking down key components for the Browns upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, both teams are coming into this matchup with a victory in their last contest. Cleveland fans received tough news yesterday as it was reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield suffered the injury while making a tackle against the Houston Texans, with that being said Baker is a professional athlete and won’t make excuses for his recent performance against the Minnesota Vikings: as he would expect to play better regardless of the brutal injury he has endured. Thus far in the season, Baker Mayfield has the 26th best quarterback rating at 39.8 percent. The Browns defense will have their hands full as Los Angeles has a boatload of weapons at their disposal starting with quarterback Justin Herbert, followed by star running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Jared Cook who has emerged as one of Herbert’s top targets. In the early stages of the season, Herbert’s stats are top-notch as he has thrown for over 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and has a quarterback rating of 100.1. Defenses have had little success against Herbert, as in two games he has thrown over 300 yards while the other two games have surpassed over 220 yards. Herbert is one of the young rising quarterbacks headed for stardom as he right now is the best quarterback in his draft class. Cleveland’s defense must play man to man and utilize blitz packages to take away the run game and his offensive weapons. The only problem is that Herbert can use his mobility to extend plays and give his players extra time to get open.
Yardbarker

3 Questions Facing Vikings in Matchup with Browns

The Cleveland Browns go on the road to face off against the Minnesota Vikings, who are coming off a victory against the Seattle Seahawks after dropping their first two games. Entering week four, teams are starting to form with trends emerging. The Vikings certainly have their share of strengths, including Danielle Hunter, Harrison Smith and their wide receivers, plus Kirk Cousins is playing well.
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Biggest questions needed answered vs the Vikings

The Cleveland Browns have won two in a row, but there are some questions that need to be answered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. This weekend, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to extend their two-game winning streak to three games, but a tough Vikings team stands in the way.
FanSided

5 reasons Cleveland Browns will escape with Week 4 win over Vikings

The Cleveland Browns get the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, a game that sees Kevin Stefanski return to the place where he cut his coaching teeth for over a decade. As you’d expect, the stoic Stefanski is going according to script, describing his return to the Land of 10,000 lakes as a “Business Trip.”
Daily Herald

Stefanski reunion highlights visit by Browns to face Vikings

CLEVELAND (2-1) at MINNESOTA (1-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Browns by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 2-1, Vikings 2-1. SERIES RECORD: Vikings lead 12-4. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Browns 33-16 on Oct. 29, 2017, in London. LAST WEEK: Browns beat Bears 26-6; Vikings...
WKYC

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II won't play vs. Vikings; week-to-week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio — When the Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they'll do without one of their top defensive backs. Ahead of practice on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss Sunday's Week 4 matchup after suffering a calf injury in Cleveland's 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Somehow Slow the Browns Run Game

It’s no secret. When Kevin Stefanski left Minnesota to become the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he took the Vikings style of play with him. An offense that lives and dies on the run game, which then enables quarterback Baker Mayfield to thrive, especially in play action. The Browns have unquestionably the best running back tandem in the league in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, making them even more challenging to stop. So the question is, how does the Vikings defense stop them running all over them this Sunday?
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

