CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

China tightens political control of internet giants

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — After flourishing for two decades with little regulation, China’s internet industries face a future of tighter control by the ruling Communist Party and pressure to pay for its tech ambitions, social welfare and propaganda. E-commerce platform Alibaba, games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants have lost as much as $800 billion in stock market value since Beijing launched a barrage of anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns in late 2020. Businesspeople, lawyers and economists say Beijing wants to rein in e-commerce, social media and other companies it worries are too big and independent — even if economic growth suffers.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Companies#Beijing#Ap Business Writers#Communist Party#Tencent
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY
UPI News

China calls on U.S. to withdraw troops from Taiwan

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- China called on the United States to withdraw troops from Taiwan on Friday in response to reports that a small presence of American troops have been training forces there for at least a year. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States should halt...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Joe Biden must stand up to China after latest threats to Taiwan

China is sending record numbers of military aircraft to threaten Taiwan, warning “war may be triggered at any time” and asking the island democracy’s allies if they want to “become cannon fodder.”. Team Biden’s response: Happy talk of how China’s president-for-life promised a month ago to keep the peace and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chinese central bank boss vows to further fintech crackdown

China will strengthen supervision of the online payments industry and continue its anti-monopoly crackdown, the governor of the central bank said, indicating Beijing will press ahead with a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology giants. Authorities have for about a year targeted a range of homegrown tech behemoths, including e-commerce titan Alibaba and food delivery giant Meituan, for alleged monopolistic practices and aggressive harvesting of consumer data. The drive is part of a wider policy by the government to tighten its grip on the world's number two economy, including targeting private education, property and casinos. "We will continue to cooperate with anti-monopoly authorities to curb monopolies and actively deal with algorithm discrimination and other new forms of anti-competition behaviours," People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said Thursday in a keynote speech at a Bank for International Settlements conference on regulating the sector.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

China Tightens Grip on Stars' Tax Evasion via Two Live Streamers

(Yicai Global) Sept. 29 -- China's taxation watchdog has for the first time revealed it is investigating live streaming hosts for suspected tax fraud. The Shanghai bureau of the State Taxation Administration has begun probing two live streaming professionals due to suspicions of large-scale tax evasion, it said in a statement on its website yesterday, without disclosing the names of the involved people.
INCOME TAX
Wired UK

Why China crushed its tech giants

China's ban on all cryptocurrency transactions, announced on Friday, is just the latest of a series of bombshells that over just one year have profoundly reshaped the country's technological landscape. It is not only bitcoin miners, crypto-traders, or video gamers that have suddenly found themselves in Beijing's crosshairs. By and large it is China's largest internet platforms that have been feeling the heat. One after another, tech giants like Ant, Meituan, and Didi have been targets of antitrust probes. This has intersected with a tightening of data protection regulation, which is seen as a national security issue, and a general drive to curb capitalist excess. Ride-hailing firm Didi, for instance, hasn’t just come under antitrust scrutiny: two days after its New York IPO in June, it was forced to stop accepting new users while regulators investigated suspicions it might leak user data to the US.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy