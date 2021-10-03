CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: An open letter to a CT state representative

By Jonathan Tunik
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Vice President Al Gore once observed, it is difficult to combat simplistic lies with complex truths. Regarding your Sept. 24 email about Gov. Ned Lamont’s extension of the COVID-19 related public health emergency, and your survey on public opinion on this decision. I am deeply troubled by your email, for the way you present information relevant to the question, for the way you conduct the survey, and — most importantly — for your motivation for sending the email in the first place.

Health
