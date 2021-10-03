Letter: An open letter to a CT state representative

Our town has an important election coming up, one that could conceivably change the town forever if the wrong party gets elected. Of course, the “wrong party” is in the eye of the beholder. But, in fact, the choices are clearer than ever. One party wants the government to dominate your life. That party wants to tax you more, taking more of your hard-earned money. That party wants to mandate your health choices. That party embraces identity politics where the way you look is more important than your ambition or abilities. One party wants Hartford to control local school choice, wants to take away our town’s direct influence. One party wants to control local zoning laws, to allow apartment buildings to spring up in single family neighborhoods. That party, the Democratic Party, wants to dominate your life and diminish your civil liberties.

DARIEN, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO