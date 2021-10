Below, we've rounded up the most important revelations from Adele's interviews with Vogue. In Adele's interview, she mentioned that she hasn't tried to replicate the success of "Hello," which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2015. “I don’t want another song like that. That song catapulted me in fame to another level that I don’t want to happen again. I’m not saying I’ve got ‘Hello’s in my pocket. I was just conscious that I didn’t want my story on this album to sound like that,” the singer explained.

