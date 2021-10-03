First official EgyptAir flight lands at Israel airport

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are interviewing a passenger who prompted the pilot of a Republic Airways flight to stop the aircraft short of its intended gate at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Dozens of passengers evacuated the plane onto a taxiway after their two-hour flight arrived from Indianapolis. Officials said one of the flight’s passengers reported a fellow passenger was acting suspiciously. The pilot then stopped the plane on a taxiway to await assistance from first responders. The man was taken into custody. There were no injuries to any of the 78 passengers and four crew members aboard the flight. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said nothing harmful was on the aircraft.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO