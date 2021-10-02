Matthew Ramirez of Rephrase Media: “Multiple Side-Gigs ”
Multiple Side-Gigs — Given that many workers want to be fully engaged while they are working and that they want variety in their days, we should expect to see many more people working as freelancers, independent contractors, and managers of multiple smaller operations. One benefit of such work is that you are largely your own boss, and there will be a greater evolutionary process, where workers are only recruited for specific things when they are needed, as opposed to the largely tenured system that retains many employees by virtue of their having been at the company a number of years.thriveglobal.com
