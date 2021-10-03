CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

9 Effective Tips To Gain Control Over Better Sleep At Night

By Justin Wong
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStressful work, family responsibilities, and unexpected challenges can all contribute to a restless night of sleep. After all, it’s no surprise that the quality of sleep is sometimes hard to come by. Good sleep can help you lose weight, lead a healthier lifestyle, and improve your mood! Research shows that...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Having Trouble Falling Asleep? Skip the Melatonin Supplement and Try This Superfood Instead

If you’ve ever dealt with insomnia, you’ve probably tried quite a few different hacks over the years to get to sleep quicker and stay asleep for longer. While common supplements like melatonin might be popular for helping you finally drift off, you may want to take a look at hemp seeds, which can be super beneficial for a full night’s sleep — and improve your overall health.
HEALTH
oxygenmag.com

How to Recover From a Poor Night’s Sleep

Sleep is so elusive to some of us, yet so essential to a productive, healthy day. Experts recommend getting 7-8 hours of sleep a night — and for good reason!. Sleep can strengthen your heart. Lack of Zzz’s can cause your body to release the stress hormone cortisol, which triggers your heart to work 10 times harder.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

3 Simple Ways to Keep Your Blood Pressure Under Control

Staggeringly, almost half of women struggle with high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And a recent study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that women in their early 40s with even mild hypertension — a top number between 130 and 139 mm Hg and a bottom number between 80 and 89 mm Hg — have more than double the risk of heart disease as men of the same age, with the same numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Deprivation#Sleep Patterns#Sleep Problems
Thrive Global

Trouble Sleeping? These Insomnia Tips Can Help!

Winning the battle against insomnia is something countless individuals the world over would like to do. The best way to get a foothold in the struggle is to familiarize yourself with as many tips and tricks for beating insomnia as possible. We believe the article below is a wonderful place to begin.
MENTAL HEALTH
SlashGear

Study finds better sleep happens with early evening workouts

Many people associate exercise with better sleep at night. A new study has found that exercise performed at certain times today or just before going to bed alters how people sleep. One goal of the study was to determine how exercise and sleep are linked in more detail. Researchers at...
FITNESS
Telegraph

Three easy ways to get better sleep by changing your diet

We are a sleep-deprived nation – a whopping 44 per cent of us are getting six hours, or less, sleep a night. Given that most adults need between six and nine hours of good quality sleep to function properly it’s no wonder that doctors now have a name for it – TATT, or Tired All the Time syndrome – and it’s estimated that one in 10 adults regularly take some form of sleeping tablet.
DIETS
L.A. Weekly

Best Ways To Take CBD For Better Sleep

This article was originally published on Can CBD Do That. To view the original article, click here. In the past couple of years, no other industry has grown like the CBD industry. Today, CBD products have millions of consumers all across the globe. In the US alone, the number of people who started using CBD products has grown exponentially after the legalization of hemp-derived products in 2018. Today, a significant number of Americans are using hemp-derived CBD products to make their life better.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Rocky Mount Telegram

Effects of sleep deprivation can hamper career

According to the National Sleep Foundation, many workers don’t get proper sleep and feel tired throughout the day. Chronic drowsiness and sleep deprivation cause many people issues at work, and many say they feel their work is “sub-par” because of it. Swing shift workers, those who juggle multiple jobs and...
HEALTH
psychreg.org

8 Tips for Better Quality Sleep When You Have a Cold

Super cold is currently making the rounds, and it should come as no surprise that the number of Brits Googling ‘how to sleep with a cold’ has increased by 17% in the past month alone. To help, MattressNextDay shared their top eight tips for sleeping with a cold. Take a...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Too Overwhelmed to Sleep? Try These Tips for Resilience

Sleep can help people build resilience, the ability to adapt and move forward in the face of adversity, trauma or stress. Strategies to get a better night's sleep include reducing stress by exercising, meditating or journaling and following a sleep routine. Making sure one's bedroom is cool, dark and quiet,...
HEALTH
Beaumont Enterprise

Six Tips to Get Heart-Healthy Sleep

(BPT) - Sponsored by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Getting a good night’s rest can be challenging, as many people juggle their careers or academics, social relationships and family responsibilities. This is particularly true for people living with the lifelong sleep disorder narcolepsy, which is characterized by the inability to stay awake and alert during the day, resulting in periods of irrepressible need for sleep or unintended lapses into sleep.1-4 Not only can narcolepsy impact a person’s daily life, it can also have a far-reaching impact on long-term health and well-being, with research showing an increase in prevalence of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, depression and anxiety compared to people without narcolepsy.5-8 It’s important for everyone, including those with narcolepsy, to make healthy lifestyle choices to maximize their heart health. In honor of World Narcolepsy Day and World Heart Day, read on for tips to get heart-heathy sleep.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Tips and Tricks for Cozy Winter Sleep

You might think long winter nights would provide an easy ticket to dreamland, but sometimes you need a bit of help drifting off even as snowflakes are drifting past your window. Luckily there are plenty of steps you can take to help promote restful sleep. Prepare for a Peaceful Night...
HOME & GARDEN
MedicalXpress

How to sleep better during the pandemic

(HealthDay)—If you work from home and can't sleep, it may be your circadian rhythms are out of sync, a new study suggests. In short, your sleep-wake cycle may be out of whack, according to Randy Nelson, director of the West Virginia University Center for Foundational Neuroscience Research and Education. "During...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thewarriorwire.org

The Dubs’ Late Night Show: Insider Tips from the Most Sleep-Deprived Warriors

If there’s one thing that the Dubs have mastered, it’s the art of staying up way too late. The suggested amount of sleep for high schoolers is eight to ten hours every night. But with a mountain of homework and numerous extracurriculars, the typical rest period for students at North Atlanta is much less. Just how do these sleep-deprived kids stay up into the wee hours of the night? Here are some tips and tricks from the best (and sleepiest) Warriors.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrive Global

Six Breathing Technique for Better Sleep

Your bedtime routine doesn’t seem to work. You’re tossing and turning, unable to relax into the night, yet unable to wake up in the morning. If this sounds like you, you’re not alone. Millions suffer from sleep deprivation, but no one knows why it’s happening. Don’t panic!. Everyone has their...
YOGA
Healthline

Want a Better Night’s Sleep? Avoid Intense Workouts Less Than 2 Hours Before Bed

New research shows that high-intensity exercise less than 2 hours before bedtime can have a negative impact on sleep. Exercising earlier in the evening leads to better sleep quality. But high-intensity exercise also triggers physiological changes that can delay sleepiness. Moderate-intensity exercise is often recommended as a way to help...
FITNESS
wellnesscaptain.com

12 Easy Tips To Have A Deeper Sleep

When we sleep, there are 4 stages we’re going through. They’re called sleep stages. Stage 3 and 4 of the sleep cycle are the ones that make you feel refreshed the next day, which is also called deep sleep. While you’re deep sleeping, your heart rate, brain activity, and breathing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Westport News

Get Better Sleep with Help From This Anti-Snoring Sleep Mask

One in three Americans is sleep deprived, according to the CDC. For entrepreneurs, the number is likely higher given the stress and constant attention of running a business. But sleep is absolutely crucial for entrepreneurs, so you should do your best to eliminate any distractions keeping you from a good night's sleep. Things like meditation and mindfulness can help, but there's one irritant that may be a little more difficult to resolve.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santa Clarita Radio

Smart Mom’s Secrets To Sleep Better Tonight

If you’re like me you need more sleep than you get. So I’ve found a few neat life hacks to make the sleep that I do get count the most. More importantly, when I share these master class sleep better secrets, they seem to work for most people. Without drugs or forcing air down your throat all night long.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy