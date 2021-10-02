Where Have All The Workers Gone?

SHAKE AND BAKE WORKERS: The world of work is rapidly changing, forever. The fast pregnancy and delivery of digital automation, AI centric robotics, sensory e-platforms and smart product/device sensors will hyper-accelerate work, home, and mobile life changes, as significant and impactful as experienced through the industrial revolution (1760–1840). This period-of-time invented steam engine mechanization in stark contrast to earlier business generations especially enhancing agriculture and manufacturing businesses. While many jobs and worker positions in the future will change dramatically due to AI automation, so will there be a lessening of demand for the AI uninitiated; with a multitude of jobs lost, and many others created to enhance and accelerate business advantage.
