Economy

Where Have All The Workers Gone?

By Mike Bruening
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the economic pundits from the large financial institutions have been claiming they know precisely why almost 11 Million jobs are open for hire in the US. They mention stimulus checks, closed schools forcing parents to stay home, and fear of getting Covid as the big culprits keeping people out of the workforce.

Reaper63
7d ago

Companies sent the workers home for a year without pay, most of whom wanted to stay.Companies told the employees your on your own, I think they took it to heart.

Tony Baldwin
7d ago

Workers are starting to realize that these mega corporations are the ones funding the liberals who are eroding our rights on a daily basis. We can exact a financial revenge on them the likes of which they will never recover from.

Laura McIntyre Willard
7d ago

yes and they also don't have to be forced to vaccinate. we will probably get more of this and less working people good job Biden and dems

